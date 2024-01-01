$22,898+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL
SLE
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$22,898
+ taxes & licensing
201,069KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2GKC5FR219905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 201,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Black on Black 2015 GMC YUKON XL SLE 4WD! 5.3L V8. NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN. NO RUST. Has 201,069 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. 8 Seater. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Power Seats, BOSE Audio System, CD/AUX/USB, Running Boards, and More!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $22,898 plus HST and license plates.
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
