Menu
Account
Sign In
Just Arrived! Beautiful Black on Black 2015 GMC YUKON XL SLE 4WD! 5.3L V8. NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN. NO RUST. Has 201,069 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. 8 Seater. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Power Seats, BOSE Audio System, CD/AUX/USB, Running Boards, and More! <br/> *SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST* <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> All in price : $22,898 plus HST and license plates. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

2015 GMC Yukon XL

201,069 KM

Details Description

$22,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 10940666
  2. 10940666
Contact Seller

$22,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,069KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2GKC5FR219905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 201,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Beautiful Black on Black 2015 GMC YUKON XL SLE 4WD! 5.3L V8. NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN. NO RUST. Has 201,069 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. 8 Seater. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Parking Sensors, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Power Seats, BOSE Audio System, CD/AUX/USB, Running Boards, and More!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $22,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 165,301 KM $28,898 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L with DVD for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L with DVD 181,088 KM $14,898 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL FWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2007 Ford Freestyle SEL FWD 226,000 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Yukon XL