Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

103,311 KM

Details Description Features

$19,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX|REAR CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX|REAR CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10056942
  2. 10056942
  3. 10056942
  4. 10056942
  5. 10056942
  6. 10056942
  7. 10056942
  8. 10056942
  9. 10056942
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,698

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,311KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,311 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Honda Civic LX is a compact sedan known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With a sleek exterior design and a comfortable interior, it offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. Equipped with modern features and advanced safety technology, it's a practical choice for everyday commuting.


Some Features Included:


-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel


-Rear Camera


-Bluetooth


-Air Conditioning


-Cruise Control


-Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 103,311 KM
$19,698 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT|HE...
 153,481 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 84,314 KM
$30,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory