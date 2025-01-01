$13,898+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
SI
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$13,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,406KM
VIN 2HGFG4A5XFH100913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 206,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Beautiful Taffeta White on Red and Black Interior 2015 Honda Civic Coupe Si. 6 Speed Manual. No Accidents! 2.4L. Great on Gas and Very Reliable! Has 206,406 Kms. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Proximity Key Entry System, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, CD/AUX/USB/HMDI, 18-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Trimmed Sport Pedals, Blind Spot Display, and More!
