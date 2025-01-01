Menu
Just arrived! Beautiful Taffeta White on Red and Black Interior 2015 Honda Civic Coupe Si. 6 Speed Manual. No Accidents! 2.4L. Great on Gas and Very Reliable! Has 206,406 Kms. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Proximity Key Entry System, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, CD/AUX/USB/HMDI, 18-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Trimmed Sport Pedals, Blind Spot Display, and More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $13,898 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

Used
206,406KM
VIN 2HGFG4A5XFH100913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 206,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful Taffeta White on Red and Black Interior 2015 Honda Civic Coupe Si. 6 Speed Manual. No Accidents! 2.4L. Great on Gas and Very Reliable! Has 206,406 Kms. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Proximity Key Entry System, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, CD/AUX/USB/HMDI, 18-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Trimmed Sport Pedals, Blind Spot Display, and More!


*Safety certified at no extra cost*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $13,898 plus HST and Licensing.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

