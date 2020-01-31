Menu
2015 Honda Civic

EX/SUNROOF/PUSH START/SIDE & REAR-VIEW CAMERA

2015 Honda Civic

EX/SUNROOF/PUSH START/SIDE & REAR-VIEW CAMERA

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,305KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626624
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH037551
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Honda Civic EX, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT,PUSH START

You're going to love this 2015 Honda Civic EX  

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2015 Honda Civic EX Powered with a 1.8L4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.


Features: 2015 Honda Civic EX, comes fully equipped with Power Heated Leather Interior, Rear View Camera with Park Assist, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!


CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $12,999.00


 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda Civic


* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!


* Car Proof Report Available!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit


* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


*Please contact us for more info.


 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 


 2 year power train warranty


 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5


WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM


 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

