2015 Honda Civic

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,400

+ tax & licensing
$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6684890
  Stock #: UYT5R455
  VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH017076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # UYT5R455
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic LX ,Certified , 130000 k ,one owner , No accident , Back up Camera *Heated seats,
Traction Control; Power Windows; Air Conditioning; Power Steering; CD Player; Power Mirrors; Cruise Control; Stability Control; Heated Mirrors; Bucket Seats;MP3 Player; Anti-Lock Brakes; Driver Air Bag; Passenger Air Bag; Security System; Side Air Bag; Rear Window Defrost ;Keyless Entry; Tilt Steering Wheel; AM/FM Radio; Power Door Locks;4-Wheel Disc Brakes ;Daytime Running Lights ;Brake Assist ;Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls; Automatic Headlights; Cloth Seats ;Pass-Through Rear Seat; Driver Vanity Mirror ;Passenger Vanity Mirror ;Remote Trunk Release ;Child Safety Locks; Auxiliary Audio Input ;Rear Head Air Bag; Rear Bench Seat.


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

