2015 Honda Civic LX ,Certified , 130000 k ,one owner , No accident , Back up Camera *Heated seats,
Traction Control; Power Windows; Air Conditioning; Power Steering; CD Player; Power Mirrors; Cruise Control; Stability Control; Heated Mirrors; Bucket Seats;MP3 Player; Anti-Lock Brakes; Driver Air Bag; Passenger Air Bag; Security System; Side Air Bag; Rear Window Defrost ;Keyless Entry; Tilt Steering Wheel; AM/FM Radio; Power Door Locks;4-Wheel Disc Brakes ;Daytime Running Lights ;Brake Assist ;Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls; Automatic Headlights; Cloth Seats ;Pass-Through Rear Seat; Driver Vanity Mirror ;Passenger Vanity Mirror ;Remote Trunk Release ;Child Safety Locks; Auxiliary Audio Input ;Rear Head Air Bag; Rear Bench Seat.
Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
