2015 Honda Civic

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8354235
  • Stock #: HC77
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH053165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CIVIC LX MODEL BLUE ON BEIGE INTERIOR WITH BACK UP CAMERA AND HEATED SEATS, COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

