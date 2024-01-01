Menu
Just Arrived! Beautiful Copper Sunset Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2015 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! Has 191,792 Kms. Runs Great. Very Clean. Local Ontario Vehicle. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Memory Seat, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Smart Entry, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and More! <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> All in price : $15,898 plus HST and license plates. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

Just Arrived! Beautiful Copper Sunset Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2015 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD! NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! Has 191,792 Kms. Runs Great. Very Clean. Local Ontario Vehicle. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Memory Seat, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Smart Entry, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,898 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

