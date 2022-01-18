Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

50,608 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 8148034
  2. 8148034
  3. 8148034
  4. 8148034
  5. 8148034
  6. 8148034
  7. 8148034
  8. 8148034
  9. 8148034
  10. 8148034
  11. 8148034
  12. 8148034
  13. 8148034
  14. 8148034
  15. 8148034
  16. 8148034
  17. 8148034
  18. 8148034
  19. 8148034
  20. 8148034
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148034
  • Stock #: 15-02636
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H90FL802636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15-02636
  • Mileage 50,608 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Audi Q5 45 Tech...
 9,992 KM
$59,890 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 30,749 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 15,506 KM
$39,890 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory