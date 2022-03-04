2015 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8592263

8592263 Stock #: 15-28324

15-28324 VIN: 2HKRM4H58FH128324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,114 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features AWD CVT

