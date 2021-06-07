Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Pilot

110,149 KM

Details Description Features

$25,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,300

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

  1. 7192277
  2. 7192277
  3. 7192277
  4. 7192277
  5. 7192277
  6. 7192277
  7. 7192277
  8. 7192277
  9. 7192277
  10. 7192277
  11. 7192277
  12. 7192277
  13. 7192277
  14. 7192277
  15. 7192277
  16. 7192277
  17. 7192277
  18. 7192277
  19. 7192277
Contact Seller

$25,300

+ taxes & licensing

110,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7192277
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H68FB501536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this loaded pearl white pilot EX-L that has low kilometres for the year! This 7 rider comes with a DVD system, parking sensors, sunroof and much more!**Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter GOOD or BAD CREDIT and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* We also offer competitive WARRANTY PACKAGES with all of our cars to ensure, you are covered at all costs! All of our cars are CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY FREE OF CHARGE to ensure our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Power Auto Sales

2013 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 151,534 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 100,292 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 131,645 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-1706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory