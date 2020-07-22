Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

102,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Orange Fine Cars

647-797-0001

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

102,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5476434
  • Stock #: 1221
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LBXFG234787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,600 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER**CERTIFIED **CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE ** 

BLACK ON BLACK 2015 HYUNDAI SANTA-FE SPORT PREMIUM 2.4 L WITH 102600 KMS  

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH  PARKING SENSOR , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ,   HEATED/POWER  SEATS ,HEATED STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY ,CRUISE CONTROL , TRACTION CONTROL  & MUCH MORE

 Vehicle comes with a  FREE  ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For  all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA  MEMBERS  **  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

SELLING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEE.

Orange Fine Cars 

Cell =  647- 797- 0001 

By Appointment only

@orangefinecars.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orange Fine Cars

2018 Dodge Charger GT
 112,800 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 83,200 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 102,220 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-797-XXXX

(click to show)

647-797-0001

Quick Links
Directions Inventory