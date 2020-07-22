Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

162,508 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Group Inc

647-922-7575

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD | REV CAMERA | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium AWD | REV CAMERA | REMOTE START

Location

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,508KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5578332
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXFG234973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,508 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C. ALL CREDITS APPROVED! GOOD, BAD, NEW OR BRUISED CREDIT.... APPROVED! WARRANTY PACKAGES UPTO 36 MONTHS. GAP INSURANACE AVAILABLE! *ALL VEHICLES SUBJECT TO ADMIN FEES* PLEASE CONTACT DEALER FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

 

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC

 

73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9

 

OPEN 7 DAYS AWEEK

 

CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575

 

 

 

PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Superior Auto Group Inc

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,545 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,964 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Maxima 3...
 183,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-922-XXXX

(click to show)

647-922-7575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory