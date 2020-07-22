Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

102,220 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Orange Fine Cars

647-797-0001

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

102,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5414603
  • Stock #: 1221
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2FU101662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 102,220 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER **CERTIFIED **CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE ** 2015 HYUNDAI SANTA-FE XL (7 PASSENGER )  AWD 4DR 3.3L silver ON BLACK THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH   BACKUP CAMERA (AFTER MARKET) , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , PARKING SENSOR,  HEATED  SEATS , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS ,  KEYLESS ENTRY  & MUCH MORE …….. 

 Vehicle comes with a  FREE  ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.

 All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed  and 100 %  Canadian vehicles .

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

Oop Quebec vehicle 

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For  all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.

WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA  MEMBERS  **  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

SELLING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING FEE.

Orange Fine Cars 

69  Eastern Avenue  , Suite # 210 

 By Appointment only

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

