+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech I Navigation I Panoramic Sunroof I Backup Camera I Lane Departure warning***14999***
All Service Done Hyundai
You're going to love this 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech Navi/B.up Camera/Panoramic Roof
Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2015 Hyundai Sonata an exceptional Vehicle at an Affordable Price. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.
Features: 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Tech package, comes fully equipped with : Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Memory Seat ,Back Up Camera,Front seats are Heated, Rear Seat Heated, Push Start, Parking sensor, Lane Departure and Blind Spot Warning, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power door mirrors, Heated Seats Driver & Passenger, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Front wheel Drive, Two Tone Interior & much much more
CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14999.00
Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2015 Hyundai Sonata
* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!
* Car Proof Report Available!
* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit
* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)
*Please contact us for more info.
*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270
2 year power train warranty
LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5
WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM
*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5