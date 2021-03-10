Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

77,314 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech Panoramic Roof Navi Loaded $14999

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport Tech Panoramic Roof Navi Loaded $14999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,314KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,314 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport Tech I Navigation I Panoramic Sunroof I Backup Camera I Lane Departure warning***14999***

All Service Done Hyundai

You're going to love this 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech Navi/B.up Camera/Panoramic Roof

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2015 Hyundai Sonata an exceptional Vehicle at an Affordable Price. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Tech package, comes fully equipped with : Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Memory Seat ,Back Up Camera,Front seats are  Heated, Rear Seat Heated, Push Start, Parking sensor, Lane Departure and Blind Spot Warning, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power door mirrors,  Heated Seats Driver & Passenger, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Front wheel Drive, Two Tone Interior & much much more 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $14999.00

 

Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2015 Hyundai Sonata

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 2 year power train warranty

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

