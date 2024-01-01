$16,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
2015 Infiniti Q50
4dr Sdn Sport AWD
2015 Infiniti Q50
4dr Sdn Sport AWD
Location
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
905-497-3100
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,500KM
VIN JN1BV7ARXFM404895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Infiniti Q50 3.7 | AWD | Sport Rims | Clean Carfax | Navi
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.36 Axle Ratio
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event w/Lift (VVEL)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
2015 Infiniti Q50