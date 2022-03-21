$22,979+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
2015 Infiniti Q50
3.7 SPORT AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | LEATHER | B/U CAM
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,979
- Listing ID: 8867135
- VIN: JN1BV7AR3FM419139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,235 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL
SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY
CALL FOR CASH PRICE
Certification and e-testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic.
***Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
