60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Certified - Fully Loaded - Navigation- Backup Camera- Panoramic Sunroof- Leather Interior- Air Conditioning - Cruise Control - Keyless Entry - Power Windows - Carfax Available - Extended Warranty Included in the price
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
$10500 plus HST and Licensing
Dont miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Kia Soul SX, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control and much more.
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
