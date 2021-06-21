Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

107,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1626384780
  2. 1626384780
  3. 1626384780
  4. 1626384780
  5. 1626384780
  6. 1626384780
  7. 1626384780
  8. 1626384780
  9. 1626384780
  10. 1626384780
  11. 1626384780
  12. 1626384780
  13. 1626384780
  14. 1626384780
  15. 1626384780
  16. 1626384780
  17. 1626384780
  18. 1626384780
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

107,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7345316
  • VIN: KNDJX3A53F7191635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified - Fully Loaded - Navigation- Backup Camera- Panoramic Sunroof- Leather Interior- Air Conditioning - Cruise Control - Keyless Entry - Power Windows - Carfax Available - Extended Warranty Included in the price

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

$10500 plus HST and Licensing

Dont miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Kia Soul SX, Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control and much more.

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 124,750 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta
 29,400 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 38,498 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory