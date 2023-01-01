Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus IS 350

141,988 KM

Details Description Features

$28,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS 350

2015 Lexus IS 350

4DR SDN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus IS 350

4DR SDN AWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10434231
  2. 10434231
  3. 10434231
  4. 10434231
  5. 10434231
  6. 10434231
  7. 10434231
  8. 10434231
  9. 10434231
  10. 10434231
  11. 10434231
  12. 10434231
  13. 10434231
  14. 10434231
  15. 10434231
  16. 10434231
  17. 10434231
  18. 10434231
  19. 10434231
  20. 10434231
  21. 10434231
  22. 10434231
  23. 10434231
  24. 10434231
  25. 10434231
  26. 10434231
  27. 10434231
  28. 10434231
  29. 10434231
  30. 10434231
  31. 10434231
  32. 10434231
  33. 10434231
  34. 10434231
  35. 10434231
  36. 10434231
  37. 10434231
  38. 10434231
  39. 10434231
Contact Seller

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434231
  • Stock #: 006811
  • VIN: JTHCE1D27F5006811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,988 KM

Vehicle Description

350! F SPORT PACKAGE ACCIDENT FREE AND AN EXTRA SET OF WINTER Tires AND RIMS! FULLY CERTIFIED BEAUTIFUL RED F SPORT LEATHER WITH BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, Mark Levenstein, Sound, NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA, check it out, BANK FINANCING AVAILABLE! WITH OPEN TERM LOANS PLEASE FILL OUT OUR APPLICATION ONLINE AT CAAUTOSALES, carfax is on our website as well. we stand in front and behind all our sales!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass Imprinted Antenna
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
8 speakers
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan
194w Regular Amplifier

Mechanical

3.77 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Additional Features

Integrated XM Satellite Radio
USB Audio input
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT) and Sequential Multi-Mode shifter
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Single In-Dash DVD
Tires: P225/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS BW -inc: compact spare tire
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM CD -inc: MP3/WMA player
Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
satellite roof mounted fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i)
Direct Injection System (DIS)
Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 143,211 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 117,987 KM
$16,510 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit VA...
 63,636 KM
$45,910 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory