2015 Lexus IS 350

$28,810 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 9 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434231

10434231 Stock #: 006811

006811 VIN: JTHCE1D27F5006811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Glass Imprinted Antenna Diversity antenna Bluetooth Capability 8 speakers digital signal processor Radio w/Seek-Scan 194w Regular Amplifier Mechanical 3.77 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Additional Features Integrated XM Satellite Radio USB Audio input Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Piano Black Door Panel Insert audio auxiliary input jack 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT) and Sequential Multi-Mode shifter Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Single In-Dash DVD Tires: P225/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS BW -inc: compact spare tire Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM CD -inc: MP3/WMA player Radio Data System and DVD-Audio satellite roof mounted fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i) Direct Injection System (DIS) Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

