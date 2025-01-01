2015 Lexus RC 350

Menu
AWD, COUPE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, POWER SEAT, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

12287910

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Used
CALL
VIN JTHSE5BC3F5003595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 003595
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C A

AWD, COUPE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, POWER SEAT, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Mini Overhead Console
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Fixed Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
3.77 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Eco Mode
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P235/40R19 AS
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy
Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
engine sound generator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

