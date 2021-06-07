Menu
2015 Maserati Ghibli

125,456 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2015 Maserati Ghibli

2015 Maserati Ghibli

No Accidents | S Q4 | Sun roof | Certified

2015 Maserati Ghibli

No Accidents | S Q4 | Sun roof | Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7192295
  Stock #: 1186
  VIN: ZAM57RTA0F1153342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,456 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Blue Leather/ Leatherette interior,

- Navigation,

- AWD,

- Remote Start,

- Intermittent wiper,

- Parking Assist, 

- Sun Roof,

- Alloys, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Rear seat Air Conditioning,

- Power seat,

- Memory Seat, 

- Heated side view Mirrors,

- Heated seats,

- Heated Steering,

- Bluetooth, 

- Sirius XM, 

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

Apply Now!!

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

