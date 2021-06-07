2015 Maserati Ghibli

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $37,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 4 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,456 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

