2015 Maserati Ghibli

166,488 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2015 Maserati Ghibli

2015 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4|PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR|DRILLED ROTORS|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|

2015 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4|PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR|DRILLED ROTORS|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,488KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9478806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,488 KM

Vehicle Description

The midsize luxury sport sedan class receives a welcome injection of Italian power, speed, and style with the 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4. The Ghibli is primarily undeniably a Maserati. Of course, it has the same design as the company's flagship Quattroporte sedan. Furthermore, there are no weaknesses in the engine. The eight-speed in the S Q4 has been tweaked for quicker shifts and greater performance. The Ghibli's engine and exhaust notes, which sound like they were tuned by a great Italian pipe organist, will keep you spellbound the majority of the time. The S Q4 rips, bursts, and snarls as you depress the throttle pedal unlike anything else in its class, especially in Sport mode. The Ghibli doesn't punish performance like some competition sedans with coupe-style styling. 


Some Premium Features Included:


-Beautifully crafted leather stitched seats


-Vented and heated seats


-Quad exhaust


-Premium sound system


-Touch screen


-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel


-Wooden trim


-Sunroof


-Bluetooth


-Keyless Entry


-Rear Camera


-Alloys and Much More!! 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

