2015 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4|PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR|DRILLED ROTORS|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
- Listing ID: 9478806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 166,488 KM
Vehicle Description
The midsize luxury sport sedan class receives a welcome injection of Italian power, speed, and style with the 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4. The Ghibli is primarily undeniably a Maserati. Of course, it has the same design as the company's flagship Quattroporte sedan. Furthermore, there are no weaknesses in the engine. The eight-speed in the S Q4 has been tweaked for quicker shifts and greater performance. The Ghibli's engine and exhaust notes, which sound like they were tuned by a great Italian pipe organist, will keep you spellbound the majority of the time. The S Q4 rips, bursts, and snarls as you depress the throttle pedal unlike anything else in its class, especially in Sport mode. The Ghibli doesn't punish performance like some competition sedans with coupe-style styling.
Some Premium Features Included:
-Beautifully crafted leather stitched seats
-Vented and heated seats
-Quad exhaust
-Premium sound system
-Touch screen
-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel
-Wooden trim
-Sunroof
-Bluetooth
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Camera
-Alloys and Much More!!
