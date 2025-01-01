Menu
2015 Maserati Quattroporte S 

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  

WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  

-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
   
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   

www.vaultmotors.ca 

1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  
 
Telephone 905-281-3030 

Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM
 Sunday Appointment

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

Sale

Vehicle Description

2015 Maserati Quattroporte S 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Comfort

Climate Controls

Mechanical

4.10 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Premium Shock Absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Clock
600w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

USB
Residual heat recirculation
AUX-IN
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
8.4 Touch Screen Display
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console
Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer
etc
audio/video player
phone devices
Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/Maserati Touch Control -inc: navigation
10 speakers (600W)
SDcard reader
Apple chip
and Bluetooth function for audio streaming
car set up
Also includes Sirius XM radio w/90 day subscription and Sirius XM Travel Link plus Traffic for 48 months

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

