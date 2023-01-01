2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$14,810 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 3 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434228

10434228 Stock #: 180523

180523 VIN: 3MZBM1L7XFM180523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,332 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Media / Nav / Comm 6-speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Additional Features Wheels: 16 Alloy SD card slot Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3 -inc: colour touch-screen display auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input

