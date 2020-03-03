Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,840KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4695621
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L77FM227863
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | Low KMs - Only 55,840 KMs ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Leather | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only 

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title 
 Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 
 Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Touring For Only $10,995 Plus HST and Licensing

The Mazda3 is loaded with comfortable Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Rearview Camera, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, And Much More

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

