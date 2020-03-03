60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safety Certified included in Price | Low KMs - Only 55,840 KMs ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Leather | Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Touring For Only $10,995 Plus HST and Licensing
The Mazda3 is loaded with comfortable Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Rearview Camera, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, And Much More
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8