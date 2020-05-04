Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,392KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4948506
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V72FM195708
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just landed at Car Town Motors is a 2015 Mazda 3 GS. This vehicle is, very well kept. It is in excellent condition for the age and mileage. Clean inside out, clean Carfax history report, equipped, Navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera, heated seats, USB port, auxiliary input, push start button, two sets of keys, and much more. Won't last long, get it before it's gone! 

For carfax history report please visit the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=NK6ebKWa970497lLvVmigrqGHG%2fGWG04

 

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Call Dealer

416-509-3058

Send A Message