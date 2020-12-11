Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

106,177 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6350657
  VIN: 4JGDA2EB4FA455016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,177 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival check this beauty of a ML350 fully loaded with a navigation system, 360 camera, panoramic roof, lane collision warning, harmon kardon deluxe sound package and many more high grade features to fit the needs for yourself and your family!!! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs, no matter GOOD or BAD CREDIT and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory*!!* We also offer competitive WARRANTY PACKAGES with all of our cars to ensure, you are covered at all costs! All of our cars are CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY FREE OF CHARGE to ensure our customers happiness, is our happiness! Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the vehicle 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-XXXX

905-463-1706

