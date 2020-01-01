2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Tow Hooks Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.