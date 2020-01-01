Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

192,792 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 web v6 170

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 web v6 170

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,792KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6232632
  • VIN: WD3BE8CC3FP143775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 192,792 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 V6 170"

Power locks, power windows, air conditioning, bluetooth and more.

Mileage: 192792 km

Price: $27495

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

Financing and extended warranty is available

For carfax history please visit the link below.

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=Sm%2frbCiSI3YqJ3YNSoZQegKUfGp6yLkr

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tow Hooks
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2014 Honda Civic Tou...
 93,300 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL
 177,100 KM
$10,795 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V Tour...
 138,481 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory