$19,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Leaf
SL w/ Heated Front & Rear Seats, Backup Camera
Location
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$19,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9644593
- Stock #: V-75471
- VIN: 1N4AZ0CP7FC333991
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-75471
- Mileage 96,177 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Super Black 2015 Nissan Leaf Single Speed Reducer 80kW AC Synchronous Motor 4D Hatchback SL FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in BC. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. Reviews: * Most owners rave about Leaf’s cheap-to-run costs, the joy of never visiting a gas station, and the charm of planning out daily errands and tracking down new charging stations to maximize on the Leaf’s EV range. Though any number of gasoline-powered cars can be had for less money and with no range anxiety, Leaf is almost universally loved by its owners who drive about 75 km per day or less. It’s also easy to park, and very quiet. Performance, thanks to the on-demand electric torque, is a pleasant surprise according to many owners, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.