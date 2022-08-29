$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9042592
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN6FK732724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan NV200 SV, 4Cyl, 2L Cargo Van, 164K Kms,
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Reverse Sensors,
Bluetooth, Dual Sliding Doors, Partition,
CERTIFIED $16995 +HST +LICENSING,
Financing Available,
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Vehicle Features
