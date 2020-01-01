Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

128,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

SL

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6282729
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM7FC678637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL I AUTO I ALLOY I BLUETOOTH I HEATED I LEATHER I EXTERIOR BLACK I INTERIOR BLACK I SUNROOF I BACK UP CAMERA I PUSH BUTTON START I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN***$$13999****

 

   2 year power train warranty 

 

 *POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*POWER LOCK*

 

*  Car Proof Report Available! 

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) 

 

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

*All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

 

*please contact us for more info. 

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 or 416-727-1270

 

***LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

**torontocarsale.com

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

