2015 Nissan Pathfinder

65,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9225298
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC718580

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 65,000 KM

2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 3.5L, 7 Passenger,

65000 Kms, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Alloys, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Accident Repaired,

CERTIFIED $19995 +HST +LICENSING,

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

