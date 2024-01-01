Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENT NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD HAS ARRIVED AT OUR BRAMPTON, ONTARIO AUTO DEALERSHIP! <br/> <br/> <br/> Cruise Control <br/> Bluetooth <br/> FM/AM Radio <br/> Front Heated Seats <br/> AWD Lock <br/> Sport Mode <br/> ECO Mode <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Apply Now with our EASY online application for Financing or call us at (905) - 791 - 2202. Hours: (10am-6pm Monday-Friday, 10am-5:30pm Saturdays). <br/> https://brampton.brmotors.ca/finance/ <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with BR Motors. Used vehicle for sale in brampton. Great deal on used vehicle. SUV for sale. Used cars for sale toronto. Used Nissan Rogue for sale. Used SUVs Mississauga. Used SUVs Toronto. Greater toronto area. Bad credit financed here, Used Rogue for sale, Used SUV for sale Brampton, Used car for sale toronto, Used car for sale Mississauga, Nissan SUV, Bad credit approved. <br/>

2015 Nissan Rogue

144,388 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-2202

  1. 10870758
  2. 10870758
  3. 10870758
  4. 10870758
  5. 10870758
  6. 10870758
  7. 10870758
  8. 10870758
  9. 10870758
  10. 10870758
  11. 10870758
  12. 10870758
  13. 10870758
  14. 10870758
  15. 10870758
  16. 10870758
  17. 10870758
  18. 10870758
  19. 10870758
  20. 10870758
  21. 10870758
  22. 10870758
  23. 10870758
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,388KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2FC882353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,388 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD HAS ARRIVED AT OUR BRAMPTON, ONTARIO AUTO DEALERSHIP!


Cruise Control
Bluetooth
FM/AM Radio
Front Heated Seats
AWD Lock
Sport Mode
ECO Mode


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now with our EASY online application for Financing or call us at (905) - 791 - 2202. Hours: (10am-6pm Monday-Friday, 10am-5:30pm Saturdays).
https://brampton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with BR Motors. Used vehicle for sale in brampton. Great deal on used vehicle. SUV for sale. Used cars for sale toronto. Used Nissan Rogue for sale. Used SUVs Mississauga. Used SUVs Toronto. Greater toronto area. Bad credit financed here, Used Rogue for sale, Used SUV for sale Brampton, Used car for sale toronto, Used car for sale Mississauga, Nissan SUV, Bad credit approved.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 163,509 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 144,388 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV | AWD | PANO ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV | AWD | PANO ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS 51,365 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-2202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-2202

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue