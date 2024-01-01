$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
905-791-2202
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
144,388KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2FC882353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 144,388 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD HAS ARRIVED AT OUR BRAMPTON, ONTARIO AUTO DEALERSHIP!
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
FM/AM Radio
Front Heated Seats
AWD Lock
Sport Mode
ECO Mode
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now with our EASY online application for Financing or call us at (905) - 791 - 2202. Hours: (10am-6pm Monday-Friday, 10am-5:30pm Saturdays).
https://brampton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with BR Motors.
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
2015 Nissan Rogue