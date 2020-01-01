Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,152KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473120
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9FC864124
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
