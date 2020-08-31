Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

86,335 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

No Accidents |SV |AUTOMATIC | ALLOYS

No Accidents |SV |AUTOMATIC | ALLOYS

Location

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale Price

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

86,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5836876
  • Stock #: 1035
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL669763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,335 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Clean car with lots of Options:

 

-Gray colour with gray cloth interior, 

-Air Conditioning, 

-Power Windows/Locks, 

-Keyless Entry, 

-Tinted Windows, 

 

…and many more

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for six hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify & e tested.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

