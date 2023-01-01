Menu
2015 RAM 1500

165,331 KM

Details Description

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

165,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434972
  • Stock #: 15F0F2
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM7FS667926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 15F0F2
  • Mileage 165,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! BEAUTIFUL White on Black Leather Interior 2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LIMITED CREW CAB 4X4! 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL! NO ACCIDENTS! 1 OWNER! Has ONLY 165,331 KMS. 5-foot-7 Bed. Runs Excellent. No Issues. IN MINT CONDITION IN AND OUT! NO RUST! Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, RAMBOX, Bluetooth, USB, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Seats with Memory, Ventilated Seats, UConnect Infotainment with 8.4 Inch Touch Screen, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry and Ignition, 20 Inch Aluminum Rims, Spray In Bed-Liner, Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Running Boards, Automatic Windshield Wipers, and Much More!!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $25,989 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

