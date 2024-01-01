$14,950+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" ST
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" ST
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 721228
- Mileage 241,989 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM 1500 ST Crew 4x4 HEMI (721228) with 241,989 kilometers. 6-passenger with Side Steps. Runs and drives really well, Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. The following has been done for certification: Front brake rotors & pads, Rear brake rotors & pads, Parking brake shoes, Rear axel seal's, Front left lower ball joint, Front left and right upper ball joints, and an oil change. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EkG5EZbQCjlbaGaSxRtMERTayy85cdxN
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$14,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-927-XXXX(click to show)
647-927-5252
Alternate Numbers416-828-2144
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252