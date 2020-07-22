Menu
2015 RAM 1500

130,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale Price

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5532087
  • Stock #: 1001
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM1FS528943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1001
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

-Brown Leather interior,  

-Alloys,

-Heated seats, 

-Ventilated seats,

-Heated steering,

-Power Seat , 

-Air Conditioning, 

-Power Windows/Locks, 

 

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 

 

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for six hundred and ninety five dollars. As per  used vehicle regulations ,this vehicle is not drivable , not certify & e tested.

 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

