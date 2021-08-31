2015 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7908432

7908432 Stock #: EB20211117

EB20211117 VIN: 1C6RR7KM3FS772826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # EB20211117

Mileage 163,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Tow Package Cup Holder Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.