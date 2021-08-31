Menu
2015 RAM 1500

163,200 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

163,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7908432
  Stock #: EB20211117
  VIN: 1C6RR7KM3FS772826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # EB20211117
  • Mileage 163,200 KM

Vehicle Description

**DIESEL** LIFTED TRUCK, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND 163500KM, CLEAN IN AND OUT


BF GOOD K02 TIRES, AFTERMAKET EXHAUST. 


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

