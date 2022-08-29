Menu
2015 RAM 1500

212,000 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042616
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT8FS637893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 1500 Laramie, 5.7L, 212K kms, 4WD

Leather Inteior, Navigation, Reverse Cam, Alloys,

Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel,

CERTIFIED $21995 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing Available

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

