BR Motors
905-791-3300
2015 RAM Cargo Van
119" WB
Location
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9071692
- VIN: 2C4JRGAG9FR551458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3