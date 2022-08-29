Menu
2015 RAM Cargo Van

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

119" WB

119" WB

Location

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071692
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG9FR551458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

