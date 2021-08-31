Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster City

121,000 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2015 RAM ProMaster City

2015 RAM ProMaster City

SLT

2015 RAM ProMaster City

SLT

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7808106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram Promaster City Cargo Van,

4Cyl,2.4L, 121Kms, Heated Driver seat, AC/Heater

Reverse Cam, Power windows, locks, mirrors, 

CERTIFIED 15995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

