Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

62,155 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10263129
  2. 10263129
  3. 10263129
  4. 10263129
  5. 10263129
  6. 10263129
  7. 10263129
  8. 10263129
  9. 10263129
  10. 10263129
  11. 10263129
  12. 10263129
  13. 10263129
  14. 10263129
  15. 10263129
  16. 10263129
  17. 10263129
  18. 10263129
  19. 10263129
  20. 10263129
  21. 10263129
  22. 10263129
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10263129
  • Stock #: 15-61063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15-61063
  • Mileage 62,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 33,972 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 57,661 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 100,868 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory