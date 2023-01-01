$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2015 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10263129
- Stock #: 15-61063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,155 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Led Headlights
