2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481958
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFHXFS223653
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 One owner, extra clean, well kept, excellent condition, grey exterior on black leather interior, loaded with leather seats, heated front seats, heated mirrors, power drivers’ seat, navigation system, proximity key, push start, bluetooth, auxiliary input, USB port, back up camera, sunroof, roof racks, alloy wheels, power tailgate,  universal garage door opener and much more. Runs and drives great, comes fully certified at no additional cost.

 

For Carfax history report please visit the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=72KfyaEnlxgCnIM3h1VEooW%2bSH2A2JES

 

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

