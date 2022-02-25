Menu
2015 Toyota Prius v

306,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

306,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325567
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU2FJ021652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 306,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 PRIUS V "HYBRID" GREY ON BLACK INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

