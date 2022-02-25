$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2015 Toyota Prius v
2015 Toyota Prius v
V
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
306,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8325567
- VIN: JTDZN3EU2FJ021652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 306,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 PRIUS V "HYBRID" GREY ON BLACK INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED , HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6