2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

120,700 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

XLE

XLE

Location

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9014695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE, 4Cyl, 2.5L, 120K kms,

AWD, Reverse Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys,

CERTIFIED $9495 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing from 5.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

