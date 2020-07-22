Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

80,621 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,621KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5531763
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV8FW389886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Well kept extra clean, 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited package with an all wheel drive system, black exterior on black leather interior and fully loaded with navigation system, back up camera, sunroof, heated seats, power seat, heats windshield and much more.

For Carfax history report please visit the link below.  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=/5KgbRhFeh84TFlFL9IXHZEu7BLmTyh/

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

