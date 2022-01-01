Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

175,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED - POWER LIFT GATE, SUNROOF, MEMORY

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED - POWER LIFT GATE, SUNROOF, MEMORY

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

  1. 8129371
  2. 8129371
  3. 8129371
  4. 8129371
  5. 8129371
  6. 8129371
  7. 8129371
  8. 8129371
  9. 8129371
  10. 8129371
  11. 8129371
  12. 8129371
  13. 8129371
  14. 8129371
  15. 8129371
  16. 8129371
  17. 8129371
  18. 8129371
  19. 8129371
  20. 8129371
  21. 8129371
  22. 8129371
  23. 8129371
  24. 8129371
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8129371
  • Stock #: IM20210108
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV3FW393344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # IM20210108
  • Mileage 175,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, **LIMITED** AWD, ALL SERVICES UPTO DATE, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. POWER LIFT GATE, SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATING, CARBON FIBER TRIM, TRACTION CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HANDS FREE CALLING, AM/FM, USB/AUX, ECO/ SPORT, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, TIPTRONIK.


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acez Auto Sales

2015 Toyota RAV4 201...
 175,500 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic AUT...
 240,100 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 60,452 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic

Email Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

905-872-XXXX

(click to show)

905-872-7367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory