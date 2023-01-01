Menu
2015 Toyota Venza

157,899 KM

Details Description Features

$18,910

+ tax & licensing
$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2015 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

157,899KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10136772
  • Stock #: 072729
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB0FU072729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,899 KM

Vehicle Description

IN FABULOUS condition! WELL MAINTAINED FAMILY VEHICLE! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH HEATED SEATS COMES WITH BITH SETS OF KEYS! COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE! FINANCING AVAILABLE THROUGH ONE OF OUR MAJOR BANKS! prime rates and open Loans. please fill out our application on our website caautosales.ca for approval today and drive tomorrow! THIS WAS A NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN BRAND NEW Michelin tires and good brakes! WE ALL KNOW THE DEPENBILTY OF TOYOTA AND THERE CARS! check this one out you will not be disappointed.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
375.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
alternator
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Tires: P245/55R19 AS Radials -inc: temporary spare tire
Single Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
heater and stainless steel exhaust system
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dual Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode
gate type shifter
lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
160 lbs)
Engine: 2.7L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block
340 kgs (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email CA Auto Sales

