2015 Volkswagen Jetta

143,425 KM

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

  Listing ID: 5355992
  VIN: 3VWB07AJ0FM415427

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

143,425KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 143,425 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jetta Comfortline. This vehicle is, well kept, clean inside out, one owner, clean carfax, equipped with heated seats, bluetooth, sunroof, back up camera, USB port, auxiliary input, two keys, alloys wheels and more.

Mileage: 143425 km
Price: $8995

For carfax history please visit the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=r2pO0ezmZecrc946nzFfJD8haBQ5Ydat

 

Financing is available, rates starting at 4.99 O.A.C.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

