2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 1.8 TSI AUTO|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9434022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,959 KM
Vehicle Description
The Volkswagen Jetta is a well-liked compact sedan because of its large back seat and reasonable price. Volkswagen calls its 2015 Jetta "refined, redesigned," and numerous man-hours have gone into its re-engineering, but to fully appreciate the improvements, you'd need to explore the vehicle extensively, remove the majority of the body's bolts, or experience driving it your self. Some features included:
-Heated Seats
-Dual Climate Controls
-Alloy Wheels
-Bluetooth
-Air Conditioning
-Sunroof
-And much more!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
